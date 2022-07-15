Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.

This week our Vendor of the week is Jean with Hole in the Wall bakery. She has homemade cinnamon rolls with many flavors like raspberry, blueberry, cherry, peach and more. And she also makes Krout burgers. Don’t miss her Saturday at the Farmers Market 9-11 at City Hall. Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.