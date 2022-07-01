Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

This week for the Saturday Farmers Market your Vendor of the week is Dirk & Sue Gosnell with Lake View Gardens. If you are in need of micro-greens, lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers (hot & sweet), herbs (fresh & dried), salsa, pepper jellies or homemade egg noodles they are the vendor for you. (Some items may be seasonal) If by some chance you need to get ahold of them outside of the market you can email them at [email protected] or call them 307-709-0079. Stop by Riverton City hall parking lot 9-11 every Saturday and see them.

Don’t forget to shop local!

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.

Advertisement

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.