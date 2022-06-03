Enjoy the Riverton Saturday Farmers Market at the City Hall Parking Lot every Saturday 9-11am

The Saturday Farmers Market has a few new vendors and all of the regulars that you love. New vendors are always welcome. We hope to see everyone there this Saturday 9-11 at the Riverton City Hall parking lot.

This week the vendor of the week is going to be Brads Bees! Go see them for your local raw honey needs. They have raw honey, wax, traditional pickles, jams, salsa, little gift boxes and more.

Don’t forget to shop local! Advertisement

The Market is the place to be on a Saturday morning! Round up the family and head on over to the City Hall parking lot! It’s a great way to start the weekend. You never know what you might find at the Saturday Market.

Thank you to Wyoming Community Bank for sponsoring this content.