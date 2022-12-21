Engavo sentenced for assault

Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Caleb Engavo, 20,

of Fort Washakie, was sentenced on December 9, 2022, by Chief United States District

Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm.

Engavo received 33 months imprisonment with three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.

This case involved a violent assault with steel-toed boots that resulted in serious injuries to the victim. This crime was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Wind River Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Kerry J. Jacobson prosecuted the case.

