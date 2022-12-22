EMT killed in I-80 crash was an RHS grad

(Sweetwater County, WY) – It was reported yesterday by SweetwaterNOW, that 29-year-old EMT Tyeler Harris was killed in a crash on I 80 / US 30 / WY 789 in Sweetwater County, while on scene responding to a different crash.

The fatal crash occurred around 4:15 AM on the morning of December 21, according to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP), with “Driver Inattentiveness” being investigated as a contributing factor.

Memorial Hospital of Carbon County Ambulance MS64 was on scene attending to persons involved in a previous crash on Interstate 80, the report states, when 2 of the EMT personnel were struck by a tractor-trailer combination unit.

One EMT sustained critical injuries to her head, neck, and wrist and was transported to Cheyenne Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

The second EMT was Harris, who sustained fatal injuries due to being struck by the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the tractor-trailer that crashed into the original incident scene has been identified as Saviol Saint Gean, of Brooklyn, NY, according to SweetwaterNOW.

The death of Harris, a reported Riverton High School graduate, has since prompted an eventual flag half-staff remembrance in effect for the entire state, that will be determined at a later date.

“These tragedies are a reminder of the risks that accompany the selfless commitment of first responders in our state, who are all deeply committed to serving their fellow citizens,” Governor Gordon commented in the release.

Additionally, a GoFundMe has been set up by Harris’s extended family in Riverton, “to help the cost for the funeral and to help his wife and their three kids, in this difficult time.”