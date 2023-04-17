Empowering Our Communities: An Overview of the Wind River Development Fund

The Wind River Development Fund (WRDF) is a non-profit 501(c)3 Native Community Financial Development Institution. The Wind River Development Fund is an organization dedicated to supporting economic development, self-sufficiency, self-determination and sustainability initiatives on the Wind River Indian Reservation and throughout Fremont and Hot Springs Counties in central Wyoming. The organization provides credit coaching for adults and youth, home mortgage classes, and access to lending capital for businesses and home buyers.

The WRDF was established in November 2001 as a result of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and the desire to establish a self-sustaining economy on the reservation. The Native-led board works diligently to bolster the local economy and businesses. The WRDF’s funding comes from a variety of sources, including federal grants, private donations, and revenue generated by the organization’s own business ventures. These funds are used to support a wide range of initiatives, including business development, home ownership, sustainable agriculture and self determination.

One of the WRDF’s key initiatives is the Business Development Program, which provides training, technical assistance, and financial support to local entrepreneurs. The program offers a range of services, including business planning, marketing, and financial management, to help entrepreneurs start and grow successful businesses on the reservation. The WRDF also offers microloans to qualified businesses to help them get off the ground. WRDF is also proud to offer economic opportunities by supporting established businesses, expansion projects, home improvement and homebuyers through non predatory lending.

Unlike institutional lending agencies the Wind River Development Fund has the opportunity to help customers on a much more personal level. WRDF is invested in the community and each individual that walks through the door. By providing wrap-around services, low interest rates, and being able to look at the customers financial history as a whole the WRDF is much more capable of helping with lending.

Overall, the Wind River Development Fund is a vital organization that is working to improve the economic, social, and cultural well-being of the Wind River Indian Reservation. Through its diverse range of initiatives and programs, the WRDF is helping to create a brighter future for the reservation’s residents, Fremont County communities, and for future generations.

For more information, contact Erika Yarber at [email protected] or Shila Kazee at [email protected].