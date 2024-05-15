Emergency crews respond to I-80 semi fire; Perform life-saving measures in separate incident

(Wyoming) – The Evanston Fire Department and Uinta County EMS groups responded to a semi on fire Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 80. The semi was hauling cars and experienced a wheel bearing failure. In total, 3 vehicles were a loss but no injuries were reported.

During that incident, the crew received a page for a medical emergency just two miles away. As the blaze was extinguished, workers then rallied to assist the motorist. The Uinta County Fire and Ambulance Facebook page explained that EMS was able to provide life-saving care. The patient was eventually flown to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition.