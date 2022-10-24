Ember Oakley for Riverton’s House District 55

Over the last month, a group of Wyoming industries and local Riverton residents have aligned their support behind Representative Ember Oakley, Republican seeking re-election for House District 55.

The diverse group of backers have one thing in common: they are all industries and residents that serve and support the hardworking people of Wyoming.

“It’s been a true privilege to serve the people of House District 55 during my first term,” said Oakley. “I’m honored to have gained the support and respect of a wide array of industries and individuals that support Wyoming and the State’s economy.”

During her first legislative term, Oakley has worked closely with Riverton community members and business owners to understand their needs. Specifically, she was part of critical legislation for the Riverton Medical District and for CWC. She has supported budget efforts to ensure our counties and towns got the money they need to help support hardworking Wyomingites contributing to our communities. This work led to endorsements from the Wyoming Contractors Association, the Wyoming Medical Society and Federated Firefighters of Wyoming for her re-election.

“Wyoming Stock Growers Association appreciates Representative Oakley’s service to our State and willingness to understand and be responsive to the needs of our industry. This support is critical to maintaining a vibrant Wyoming agriculture that supports our local communities, provides jobs, maintains open space, and contributes to our tax base,” stated Jim Magagna, Executive Vice President of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association in the Association’s endorsement letter.

Supporting legislation that values property rights and recognizes the importance of supporting industries that help keep our open spaces in productive use has also been a priority for Oakley during her first term. These efforts are several reasons she earned the endorsement from the Wyoming Realtors Association and Wyoming Stock Growers Association.

Ensuring Wyoming industries have the support they need to continue to provide jobs and tax revenue back to Wyoming has been a top focus for Oakley, who has backed legislation that reduces the regulatory burden for industries and small businesses.

“Ember’s support of the natural gas and oil industry is invaluable. Wyoming’s pro-growth

legislators like Ember help ensure that the thousands of natural gas and oil field employees who live and work in our state can continue to do so. PAW appreciates the thoughtful approach to energy development in Wyoming,” Peter Obermueller, President and CEO of Petroleum Association of Wyoming.

Oakley’s focus on getting government out of the way and letting the private sector thrive is a primary reason the Petroleum Association of Wyoming, the Wyoming Mining Association, the Wyoming Rural Electric Association, and the Trucking Industry are standing behind Ember Oakley for House District 55.

A solidly pro-gun and steadfast supporter of the Second Amendment supporter, Oakley has an excellent voting record on firearm-related issues during her tenure in the Legislature, earning her an endorsement from the National Rifle Association with an “A” rating.

As a Republican, Oakley believes government must practice fiscal responsibility. She, along with her legislative colleagues, just recently passed the smallest state budget in the last 10 years.

The budget effectively shrinks the footprint of state government. It gets back to a focus where the government is providing on the critical functions that individuals or private organizations cannot perform. It was a budget that aimed to keep control as local as possible, and she believes the most effective, responsible, and responsive government is a government that is closest to the people.

These important Republican principles, along with others that are reflected in Oakley’s voting record, earned her the endorsement of the Fremont County Republican Party.

Oakley’s belief that she is the voice of the people of House District 55 is echoed in the

community.

“Ember Oakley listens to the people she represents, is an effective leader, and she works

tirelessly to fight for the issues that are important to our community!” remarked Corte

McGuffey, CEO, BTI & BDW.

“I support Ember Oakley as our Riverton community Representative in the State House. Ember has always been receptive to my concerns about Riverton. She is aware of our issues and works towards solutions. She has the experience to do a great job for our community. She listens and she acts. I hope you too will support Ember’s re-election, I am.” Kate Martin, Riverton small business owner.

“I have enjoyed working alongside the people, businesses, and industries of our community

these last two years,” said Oakley. “We’ve done some great work but there’s still more to do. I would be honored to have your vote on Nov. 8th.”

