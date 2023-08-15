Elizabeth Werner joins KOVE to discuss back to school tips, toys lunches and more!

Jerrad Anderson
Jerrad Anderson
H/T: Elizabeth Werner

(Lander, WY) – Child Lifestyle Expert Elizabeth Werner is busy right now! She’s appeared regularly on CBS Mornings, The View, Access Hollywood, QVC, CNN, Fox and Friends and of course… Wyoming radio.

Elizabeth had a few moments to join KOVE’ Today in the 10 to discuss back to school season, some of the hottest trends in school supplies, educational toys for elementary-aged children, and how to rock at packing lunches.

Check out the full conversation in the player below or finding the County 10 Podcast on all major podcast platforms!

