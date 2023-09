(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, dry conditions with light winds and slightly above normal temperatures are expected today.

Elevated to near-critical fire weather conditions will occur Tuesday and Wednesday over portions of Fremont, Sweetwater and Natrona counties.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s for most today, with Dubois at 67 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 40’s and 50’s. h/t NWSR