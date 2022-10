(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking warm and breezy.

Elevated to critical fire weather is expected today and tomorrow, so burning is strongly discouraged.

A big drop in temperatures arrives this weekend behind a strong cold front.

After a couple more days with warm weather and increased fire weather concerns, a big pattern change is expected this weekend, with wet conditions and snow potential for some. #WYwx pic.twitter.com/kV4t2IukSf — NWS Riverton (@NWSRiverton) October 20, 2022

For today though, high temperatures will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s, and lows tonight will be in the mid 30’s to lower 40’s.