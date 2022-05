(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity and gusty wind will bring elevated fire weather to portions of central and southern Wyoming this afternoon.

The NWSR also states winds will be cranking up again across portions of the area from tonight into Thursday, with a high wind watch in effect for the Lander Foothills and Wind River area until 3:00 PM. h/t NWSR

Click here for the full breakdown.