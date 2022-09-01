Elevated fire weather conditions in effect today due to gusty winds

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect hot and mainly dry conditions persisting into early next week.

A gusty breeze will bring elevated fire weather to much of the area this afternoon, especially just north and south of the County.

The warning is in effect from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Advertisement

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 90’s, with Dubois at 83 degrees.