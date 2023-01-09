Election of officers, retirement request, and more on tap Tuesday

(Riverton, WY) – The Fremont County School District #25 Board of Trustees will convene Tuesday, January 10 at 7 pm in the Board Chambers located at 121 North 5th Street. This meeting is open to the public and can be watched via YouTube.

The meeting will kick-off with the election of officers, financial designations, and appointments.

This will be followed by the consent agenda and round table, which will include a presentation of Rec Board Volunteers of the Year – Group Award: RHS Key

Club.

The meeting also includes 11 action items, which are as follows:

Summit West CPA Group, P.C. will present the audit report for the 2021-2022 fiscal

year. Matt Gonzales recommends the Board accept the audit.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the

American Heritage students to travel to Boston and New York in March 2023.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for the

RHS Indoor Track team to travel to Utah and Idaho in February 2023.

Reggie Miller is recommending the Board approve an out-of-state travel request for RHS

FFA students to travel to Denver, CO in January 2023 to attend the National Western

Stock Show.

Jodi Ibach is recommending the Board acknowledge the homeschooling requests as

presented.

Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board join the coalition regarding

school finance.

Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board give the current Board

Chair permission as the signatory for all Findings of Facts and Conclusions of Law

regarding Board student expulsions.

Jodi Ibach is requesting the Board declare 64 projectors which have been replaced with

Smart TV’s and are no longer useful to the district as surplus. The Administration is

asking that they be allowed to offer the projectors to other Fremont County Districts and

then offer for sale to the community for re-use.

A recommendation the Board accepts the resignation of Nichole Tanz as a RHS CTE/Business Teacher effective immediately per board policy.

A recommendation the Board accepts the retirement request of Lars Flanagan as an RHS Counselor/Social Worker effective the end of the 2022-2023 school year.

An interview committee is recommending the Board offer a contract to Lawrnde (Dee)

Harrison as an RHS Assistant Indoor Track Coach.

The current agenda can be viewed here. Attachments can be viewed online here.