(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, those west of the divide can expect snow and rain throughout the day, with minor accumulations at lower elevations, and east of the divide will be dry and breezy at times, with stronger gusts in central and southern Wyoming.

High temperatures will be in the mid 50’s for most all of the county today, with Dubois a bit cooler at 40 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20’s with Jeffrey City at 32 degrees.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR