Eight horses found new homes Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Eight horses were adopted through a BLM wild horse adoption event held at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture near Lander on Saturday, June 4.

During the event, more than a hundred people took a free wagon ride to see the resident wild horses and learn about BLM contracted public off-range pastures, BLM Wyoming said via Facebook. h/t BLM Wyoming via Facebook

“Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands,” according to a BLM press release.

