Eight horses found new homes Saturday

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
h/t BLM Wyoming via Facebook

(Lander, WY) – Eight horses were adopted through a BLM wild horse adoption event held at the Wind River Wild Horse Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture near Lander on Saturday, June 4.

During the event, more than a hundred people took a free wagon ride to see the resident wild horses and learn about BLM contracted public off-range pastures, BLM Wyoming said via Facebook.

h/t BLM Wyoming via Facebook

“Wild horses available for adoption have been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands,” according to a BLM press release.

Advertisement

BLM Wyoming’s next wild horse event is this Saturday at Deerwood Ranch Public Off-Range Pasture near Laramie.

h/t BLM Wyoming via Facebook

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.