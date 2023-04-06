Egg-cellent deals on grills: Hunt for hidden eggs at Porter’s

Looking for a fun and exciting way to kick off grilling season? Then head on over to Porter’s Mountain View Supply in Riverton on April 7th & 8th for a special Easter Egg Hunt! That’s right, you can relive your childhood and hunt for hidden eggs to win discounts and freebies on your new grill or grilling accessories.

But this isn’t your average Easter Egg Hunt. This is an Easter Egg Hunt for adults! So, bring your friends, family, or even your grilling buddies and join in on the fun. And don’t worry, you don’t have to search far and wide to find these eggs. They’ll be hidden throughout the store, waiting for you to discover them.

And while you’re there, check out the wide selection of grills and grilling accessories available at Porter’s Mountain View Supply. Whether you’re in the market for a portable propane grill, a traditional charcoal grill, or a sophisticated Kamado grill, they’ve got it all.

If you’re ready to take your grilling game to the next level, then you need to find the perfect grill to match your style and needs! But with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming. Lucky for you Porter’s is here to help you navigate the world of grills and find the one that will make your mouth water. Don’t worry, whether you’re a casual burger and hot dog griller or a serious pitmaster, there is a perfect grill for you.

First things first, let’s ask ourselves a few important questions. How much space do you have? Do you have access to electricity? How many people do you usually grill for? Are you a fan of fast and easy meals or do you prefer to take your time and smoke your meat to perfection? These are all important factors to consider before picking out your new grill.

If you’re a fan of the classic charcoal flavor, go for the trusty Weber Charcoal Grill – perfect for small spaces and that rich, smoky BBQ flavor we all know and love. Or maybe you’re more of a propane person? Then the versatile and hyper-portable Napoleon Propane Grill is the one for you. It’s easy to maintain and can be taken camping or on a day trip to the lake.

But why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary? The Black Olive Pellet Grill is the real deal for aspiring pitmasters. This Kamado ceramic grill offers a sophisticated grilling experience and is perfect for long and slow smoking or high-heat grilling. Or go for a propane or natural gas grill if you’re looking to entertain large crowds or create a complete outdoor kitchen – Porter’s in Riverton has endless options to choose from.

And let’s not forget about the Mr. Popular of grills – Pellet Grills. These babies are all the rage right now, with fast grilling over a flame and long and slow smoking features that will make your guests salivate. Set it and forget it while you entertain or just relax and take in the good smells for the next several hours.

Still not sure? Porter’s knowledgeable staff is always ready to help you find the perfect grill for your needs and answer any questions you may have.

Head on over to Porter’s Mountain View Supply this Friday and Saturday (April 7 & 8) for an Easter Egg Hunt like no other. Who knows? You might just walk away with a new grill or some awesome grilling accessories at a discounted price. One egg per customer, so start hunting!

Now that you’ve got the perfect grill at the perfect price, don’t forget to grill and snap! Snap a picture of all that deliciousness and enter the BBQ Battle #whatsgrillin photo contest. It’s easy!

All you have to do is snap a picture, upload it to Facebook with the hashtag #whatsgrillin and be sure to tag Porter’s Mountain View Supply in the post. For those that want it simplified even more: SNAP, UPLOAD, HASHTAG, TAG.

A few tips:

Make sure your Facebook post is set to public , not private

, not private Get your kids and pets in on the action. The cuteness factor has been proven time and time again.

Enter as many photos as you like. The more food to drool over the better!

Don’t forget the hashtag! #whatsgrillin

Keep an eye on Porter’s Facebook page for updates and to scope out the competition

First place wins you a shiny new “Spirit II E210” Weber gas grill from Porters.

Second place wins a 50lb grilling meat box from Genuine Meats.