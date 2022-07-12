On July 9, 2022, Edward (Ed) (Ted) Blake Carter peacefully passed away at home in Lander, Wyoming from kidney disease/failure. He was surrounded by his loving wife and all of his daughters. He went by the names of Ed (by co-workers, acquaintances, and friends), Ted (by his family while growing up), and Blake (by family and close friends). He preferred the name of Blake which his wife affectionately called him.

Blake (Ed) was born at home on December 22, 1938 to William Blake and Shirley Lowe Carter. He was born and raised in Springville, Utah. At the age of 10, he contracted the dreaded disease of polio in his hips which affected his lower back and legs for the rest of his life. Blake married his childhood sweetheart, Janet Bartholomew, in the Salt Lake temple on June 26, 1958.

Edward Blake moved to Wyoming in 1960 where he worked 2 years helping build a railroad from Rock Springs to Atlantic City. Then in 1962 he went to work for United States Steel at the Atlantic City Ore open pit mine 30 miles south of Lander where he was a truck driver and then a maintenance mechanic until the mine closed in 1984. By then he had fallen in love with Lander and didn’t want to move. He then drove bus for the school district and Child Development services. He also washed windows around the county and did other jobs to keep busy until he finally retired.

Ed (Blake) was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a ward clerk for over 20 years and also served as an assistant stake clerk during that time. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for over 30 years, serving in several leadership positions including Scout Master. He was presented the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service to youth.

Blake loved to travel to see new places, visit relatives, and look at birds. Hobbies that kept him busy were bird watching, genealogy, painting pictures, gardening, Dutch oven cooking, fishing and hunting with both a rifle and bow and arrow, hiking, camping and spending time in the mountains of Wyoming.

Ed (Blake) was very social and enjoyed any reason to get together with family and friends. He enjoyed going to activities early, usually one of the first to arrive so he could visit. No one was a stranger for long with him.

Blake and his “slick chick” (Janet) raised 5 lovely daughters. He is survived by his wife, Janet, daughters Sherrie (Tim) Morris, Pamela Carter, Michelle (Rusty) Stewart, Janna Lee (Dave) Orant, a son-in-law Don Klingelhoets, a sister Arlene Christopherson; a sister-in-law Ellie Bott; 15 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his second daughter, Laurie Janet Klingelhoets, both parents, brothers James Calvin Carter, Earl D’Leal Lowe, and sisters Kolene Marie Ostler/Knight, BethAnn Brickey, and two half-brothers, Don Evan Sadlier and Jess Rulon Goff.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at 10 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 653 Cascade, Lander, Wyoming. Family and friends may meet on Thursday, July 14, from 5:00-7:00 at Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, and on Friday morning at the church at 9:00 prior to the services. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.