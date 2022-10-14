Eddy first, Chatfield second at West 3A Cross Country.

Mountain View won the Class 3-A Regional Cross Country title with 45 points, led by a first-place finish from Owen Burnett at the Lander Country Club on Thursday. The Cody girls, with four runners in the top 10 won their division with 35 points.

Lander’s Ameya Eddy was crowned regional champion, outdistancing second place Taylen Stinson of Cody by 20 seconds.

The Riverton boys were paced by a runner-up finish from junior Kaden Chatfield.

Kaden Chatfield approached the finish line. {h/t Wyatt Burchika}

In the team scores, the Riverton boys were fourth with 112 points, narrowly edging sixth place Lander with 114.

The Tiger girls were fourth, finishing in the middle of the seven-team competition while scoring 87 points. The Lady Wolverines were seventh. Reed McFadden competed with Riverton’s Alexander Truax. {h/t Wyatt Burchika}

Diego Lobato finished sixth for the Lander boys and Blue Blackburn finished seventh in the girls’ race. Both earned all-conference honors by placing in the top 10. Shayla Babits and Alandra French running for the Lady Tigers. {h/t Wyatt Burchika}

The all-class state championships are next Saturday at Wyoming Indian High School.

Class 3-A West Conference Cross Country

Boys Top 10: 1. Owen Burnett, MV 16:36.07, 2. Kaden Chatfield, RIV 16:59.90, 3. Charlie Hulbert, COD 17:22.64, 4. Nathan Stevenson, GR 17:26.63, 5. Ben Steward, COD 17:46.00, 6. Diego Lobatos, LAN 17:48.87, 7. Hyrum Baxter, EVN 17:52.35, 8. Colt Henrie, MV 17:54.34, 9. Brigham Fanos, LYM 17:46.62, 10. Riley Nielson, COD 17:58.81

Boys Team Scores: 1. Mountain View 45, 2. Cody 68, 3. Evanston 81, 4. Riverton 112, 5. Lander 114, 6. Powell 148, 7. Lyman 187, 8. Green River 195

Start of the boys 3-A race. {h/t Wyatt Burchika}

Riverton Team Results: 2. Kaden Chatfield 16:59.90, 16. Jacob Castro 18:30.48, 23. Alexander Truax 18:59.82, 32. Davian Spoonhunter 19:17.91, 39. Azaniah Guthrie 19:47.68, 43. Marshall Walton 20:16.02, Carlos Shaw 20:42.32

Lander Team Results: 6. Diego Lobatos 17:48.87, 21. Reed McFadden 18:46.60, 26. Mack White 19:06.71, 27. Gage Gose 19:31.53, 34. Aquinas Lasnoski 19:31.53, 35. Logan Milek 19:33.35, 40. Shane Cunningham 19:56.09

Girls Top 10: 1. Ameya Eddy, LAN 20:19.07, 2. Taylen Stinson, COD 20:39.24, 3. Kinley Cooley, POW 21:00.12, 4. Jasmin Tapia, EVN 21:13.73, 5. Mercedes Jackson, COD 21:20.93, 6. Karly Sabey, LYM 21:21.17, 7. Blue Blackburn, LAN 21:21.97, 8. Keira Jackson, COD 21:31.66, 9. Ava Stafford, COD 21:35.18, 10. Caprice Winn, MV 21:39.67

Girls Team Scores: 1. Cody 35, 2. Evanston 63, 3. Powell 81, 4. Lander 87, 5. Green River 129, 6. Lyman 150, 7. Riverton 193

Lander Girls Results: 1. Ameya Eddy 20:19.07, 7. Blue Blackburn 21:21.97, 18. Darian Bell 22:40.48, 30. Kyra Simonson 23:51.59, 31. Marlee Jones 24:06.40, 34. Alandra French 24:27.17, 38. Shayla Babits 24:42.39

Riverton Girls Results: 29. Kiana Swann 23:41.27, 35. Alexis Whiteplume 24:32.55, 42. Whitney Wright 26:54.85, 43. Samantha Krantz 27:36.19, 44. Janeisa Whiteplume 27:43.73, 46. Isabel Horton 28:22.68