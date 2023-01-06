Economic development tax revenue for commercial air service on Lander council agenda for Tuesday

The Lander City Council will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln St.

The agenda begins with a public hearing regarding the renewal of 26 liquor licenses for 2023-2024.

New park property

There are also two resolutions on the agenda, including one that would incorporate property on Fremont Street into the existing City Park.

Advertisement

The resolution references “the need for additional recreational and open space in the Lander City Park” and notes that the city “has acquired 9.6 acres of unimproved land located (in) the flood plain on Fremont Street adjacent to the existing City Park.”

“Expansion of the current City Park on Fremont Street is found to be … consistent with city parks and recreational objectives and is the best use of the land in the best interest of the citizens of Lander,” the resolution states.

Table Mountain Living Community

The second resolution on the agenda would authorize submission of a $7.5 million American Rescue Plan Act local government project grant through the State Loan and Investment Board for the purpose of constructing the new Table Mountain Living Community Memory Care/Assisted Living Facility.

Later in the meeting, the council will have a “discussion and vote for priority between” the SLIB/ARPA grant programs available.

Advertisement

The council already approved two other grant applications to the local government SLIB/ARPA grant program this week: one for a headworks structure that will remove trash at the sewer lagoons and another for “the repair and replacement of Lincoln and Fifth Streets.”

“Thanks … for taking another run at these,” Councilmember Julia Stuble said during this week’s meeting. “Hopefully we do get some success.”

Commercial air service

Under new business, the council will consider approving the allocation of $141,000 in unspent half percent economic development sales tax collections to the Fremont Air Service Taskforce “for the purpose of funding commercial air service for fiscal year 2023.”

Advertisement

The council will also consider approving the Riverwood Estates Subdivision Phase 2. h/t City of Lander

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 892 7882 4015 Passcode: 530429).

Past meeting recordings are available here.

Advertisement

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.