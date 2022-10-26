Eastern Shoshone General Election results

Amanda Fehring
Amanda Fehring
h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe

(Wind River Reservation, WY) – Below are the results from the Eastern Shoshone Tribe’s General Election held on October 25.

h/t Eastern Shoshone Tribe
Advertisement

Related Posts

Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

Share with us!

County 10

County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.