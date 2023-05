The Battle of Nations 2023 Tournament was held in Spokane, WA on April 28-30. The Eastern Shoshone team placed in the top 10 out of 48 teams and the Comanche team won the championship.

Members of the local team included: Dillon Hereford, Dustin Panzetanga, Chaumbrey Romero, Donte’ Teichert, Tristan Harris, Tisso Guina, Sokai Mills, JT Tarness and Derek Nipwater.

h/t Sokaiheechee Mills for providing the above info and photo.

