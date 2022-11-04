East sweeps West in opening round 2-A Volleyball

It’s always a surprise when it happens, but it wasn’t unexpected when the Class 2-A East rolled over their West 2-A rivals in opening round state volleyball tournament action at the Ford Wyoming Center.

The West won just two games in a sweep by the East.

Top-seeded, West 2-A champion Rocky Mountain fell to fourth place Tongue River 21-25, 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 to open the afternoon session giving the other three western teams an idea of what might be ahead.

Advertisement

Burns, the second team from the East, handled Greybull in four games as well. The Eagles flew by the Buffs 30-28,26-28, 25-16, and 25-17.

Shoshoni and Kemmerer, the second and fourth teams from the west fell in straight sets to Wright and Big Horn.

Big Horn’s Lady Rams displayed why they are the favorite in the tournament with an east 25-17, 25-10, 25-10 runaway against Kemmerer.

The Lady Wranglers battled in the opening game before falling 25-20, but the second and third games were quick with 25-15 and 26-16 losses.

Advertisement

Shoshoni now faces Kemmerer, a team they beat in three straight last Friday evening in Lander in a loser-out consolation match at 2:30 Friday afternoon.

The Lady Wranglers are still alive for a trophy but would have to win three straight matches to finish in third place.