(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, as many of you all already know much of the area is seeing their first snowfall of the season this morning.

Snow chances will continue, decreasing this afternoon and eventually tapering off from west to east through early evening.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Shoshoni a bit cooler at 28 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and teens. h/t NWSR