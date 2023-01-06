Eagles hit nine treys in Dubois win

Dubois head coach Kyle Miller is a beekeeper, and the co-owner of his family business Wonderful Wyoming Honey. The start of Thursday’s tilt with St. Stephen’s must have felt like a hive had been kicked over as the Eagles swarmed the Rams with a 29-point first-period onslaught. St. Stephen’s rode a hot shooting opening half to a 51-36 advantage and never looked back in a 77-61 win. Ryan Wells shot over tight Eagle defense – {h/t Randy Tucker}

The win was the first of the season for St. Stephen’s and was their home opener as well.

The game featured a scoring battle between Hunter Lonedog for the Eagles with 32 points, and Dubois senior Ryan Wells who had game-high honors with 37.

Advertisement

Stephon Lonedog drove for a layup over Nate Hinkle – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Lonedog opened the game with three 3-pointers and 11 total first-period points while Wells answered with four long-range treys. Well’s shots were all from 25 feet or farther out, and barely moved the net as they swished through.

While the duo battled back and forth, it was the remainder of the Eagles team that did the damage. Tryen Ridgley worked inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Cayden Lonedog, Stephon Lonedog, and Tyren Ridgely all scored with extremely accurate shooting as the Eagles pulled quickly ahead.

The scoring disparity slowed over the next three periods, but the Rams couldn’t make up the difference.

Advertisement

Head coach Kyle Miller addressed his team – {h/t Randy Tucker}

It is a family affair for St. Stephen’s with four Lonedog boys on the roster, and they all hit 3-point shots during the contest. Of the Eagles’ nine 3-point shots on the game, eight came from one of the Lonedog guards. Stephen Lonedog put up a shot -{h/t Randy Tucker}

After Hunter Lonedog’s 32, Cayden Lonedog had 10, Stephen Lonedog 13, and Tyren Ridgely 11.

Kaden Chamley had a dozen for the Rams, joining Wells with 37.

Advertisement

Cayden Lonedog drove inside – {h/t Randy Tucker}

Dubois is off to Midwest next week for the “Little 6” tournament, which features the six schools with the smallest enrollment squaring off.

St. Stephen’s hosts former Class 1-A Northwest rival Burlington on Friday.

St. Stephen’s 29 22 13 13 – 77

Advertisement

Dubois 16 20 13 12 – 61

St. Stephen’s – Hunter Lonedog 7 (4) 6-8 32, Cayden Lonedog 2 (1) 3-4 10, Aynjle Monroe 1-2 1, Stephon Lonedog (2) 0-0 6, Stephen Lonedog 4 (1) 2-3 13, Larry Jenkins 2 0-0 4, Tyren Ridgely 3 (1) 2-3 11. Totals 18 (9) 14-20 77

Dubois – Nate Hinkle (1) 2-2 5, Ryan Wells 7 (6) 5-9 37, Clayton Rux 1 1-2 3, Kaden Chamley 4 4-6 12, Jonah Oard 2 0-1 4. Totals 14 (7) 12-20 61