DuboisBiz: Wyoming Mercantile USA opened Friday

(Dubois, WY) – A new store, Wyoming Mercantile USA, opened today, February 24. Located at 118 East Ramshorn, this store has a little bit of everything ranging from clothing to guns.

In celebration of the grand opening Friday, Dubois Mayor Patricia Neveaux joined Dubois Chamber of Commerce Board Members Amanda Verheul, Jennifer Marshall Weydeveld, Rebecca Sellnow, and Chamber Director Luke Sander in a ribbon cutting ceremony with owner Grant Scheer and employees Rhonda Hernandez and Roxanne Plummer. (L-R) Amanda Verheul, Roxanne Plummer, Luke Sander, Pat Neuveax, Grant Scheer, Rhonda Hernandez & Rebecca Sellnow (h/t Dubois Chamber of Commerce)

“The store is absolutely gorgeous,” shared the Dubois Chamber of Commerce. “They carry custom hand-crafted saddles, horseshoes, and have all your horse and packing needs, including halters by Bob Vogel.”

The store offers locally made leather goods, custom scrimshaw and engravings by Elizabeth Dolbare, and sporting goods, including binoculars, spotting scopes, tripods, hunting knives, and more.

“Grant is the real deal,” explained the Dubois Chamber of Commerce. “He graduated from Dubois High School in 1977. He went to CWC in 1978. He did rodeo from high school through 2010 and was a pro in the 1980s and 1990s and placed big time in Salinas, CA, Cheyenne and Denver.”

The store is currently open daily from 9 am to 5 pm. Check out their Facebook page for the latest updates or give them a call at (307) 455-2998.