Dubois to hold public hearing on budget Monday evening

The Dubois Town Council will hold a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, June 6, at Dubois Town Hall, 716 Meckem Street.

The meeting begins with a public hearing on the town’s fiscal year 2022-2023 budget ordinance, according to the agenda.

The council will consider the budget ordinance during the regular meeting, which will begin immediately after the public hearing.

The regular meeting agenda also includes resolutions authorizing town service and solid waste rates, which are slated to increase by 7.4 percent.

The council will two other resolutions Monday: one authorizing open containers on July 4 from 10 a.m. to midnight, and another regulating the “promulgated use of public display of fireworks” in town.

Other action items on the regular meeting agenda include:

-The 2022/2023 Wind River Visitors Council budget plan

-Accounts payable

-TAD Fund payments

-The May 2022 financial report and non-FDIC collateralized cash investments

The meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.