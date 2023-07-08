Dubois standout Clayton Rux in American win at CanAm Bowl

The American team once again dominated their Canadian rivals in the 25th annual CanAm Bowl in Hanna, Alberta on Saturday, July 8. The USA ran away with the contest 84-16 to move to 20-5 overall in the series dating back to 1997.
Four Wyoming players, including Clayton Rux of Dubois, played in the game. Joining Rux were Kannadis Peroulis, Hadley Myers, and David Hernandez of Little Snake River along with players from Texas, Nebraska, Montana, and Colorado.
Rux also played earlier this summer in the Wyoming-Nebraska All-Star game at Chadron State University with teammates Ryan Wells, and Kaden Chamley.
The 6-man game usually features high scoring by both teams, but this year it was all Red, White, and Blue on the scoreboard for most of the game.
Thomas Tritz of Oakwood, Texas is the head coach with both of his assistants having Wyoming connections.
Scott Reed was an assistant coach at Farson-Eden earlier in his career and Sam Weeldreyer served as an assistant coach at Little Snake River a few years ago.
In the quarter-century of the series, 24 of the 25 games have been played in Canada.
1997 CanAm Bowl I – Porcupine Plain – USA 40, CAN 22
1998 CanAm Bowl II – Porcupine Plain – USA 72, CAN 12
1999 CanAm Bowl III – Outlook LCBI – USA 49, CAN 48 (OT)
2000 CanAm Bowl IV – Eatonia – CAN 28, USA 6
2001 CanAm Bowl V – Carrot River – USA 23, CAN 18
2002 CanAm Bowl VI – Central Butte – USA 67, CAN 30
2003 CanAm Bowl VII – Watrous – USA 40, CAN 24
2004 CanAm Bowl VIII – Outlook – CAN 61, USA 28
2005 CanAm Bowl IX – Raymore – USA 27, CAN 15
2006 CanAm Bowl X – Kelliher – USA 20, CAN 8
2007 CanAm Bowl XI – Central Butte – CAN 46, USA 14
2008 CanAm Bowl XII – Porcupine Plain – USA 42, CAN 31
2009 CanAm Bowl XIII – Carrot River – CAN 17, USA 16
2010 CanAm Bowl XIV – Preeceville – USA 25, CAN 17
2011 CanAm Bowl XV – Raymore – USA 63, CAN 24
2012 CanAm Bowl XVI – Biggar – USA 50, CAN 46
2013 CanAm Bowl XVII – Outlook – USA 64, CAN 16
2014 CanAm Bowl XVIII – Hague – USA 53, CAN 16
2015 CanAm Bowl XIX – Southey – USA 16, CAN 9
2016 CanAm Bowl XX – Hafford – USA 61, Can 22
2017 CanAm Bowl XXI – Kerrobert – USA 67, Can 49
2018 CanAm Bowl XXII – Kerrobert – USA 68, Can 30
2019 CanAm Bowl XXIII – Wakaw – CAN 40, USA 28
2022 CANAM BOWL XXIV – LAMBERT, MT – USA 71, CAN 30
2023 CANAM BOWL XXV – HANNA, AB