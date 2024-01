(Dubois, WY) – For the first time in recent history, Dubois has an ice skating rink this winter, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Patricia Neveux and public works employees.

Located in the Town Park, across from the post office, the rink is open and ready for skaters.

Bigger plans are in the works for next year’s rink, Mayor Neveux shared with County 10 last week, including a larger rink.

