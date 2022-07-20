Dubois School’s Lidia Haughey honored as Wyoming School Resource Officer Educator of the Year

At the Wyoming School Resource Officer Convention in Riverton over the weekend, Career Technical Education teacher Lidia Haughey was honored as Wyoming School Resource Officer Educator of the Year.

Dubois resource officer Dani Gilgen nominated Haughey for the award and described her as constantly going “above and beyond the duties as a teacher.” She is also “a very dedicated teacher and mentor and is compassionate about everything she does not only in life but as a teacher and coworker.”

Congratulations, Lidia!