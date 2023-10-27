Dubois recorded 14 inches of snow in two days

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has released two-day snowfall totals for much of Wyoming, from Wednesday, October 25 through today, October 26.

“Snowfall began across northwest Wyoming Wednesday before expanding and spreading east Wednesday night,” the NWSR release states. “The favorable position of a deep moisture axis and jet stream winds generated an axis of heavy snow from around Dubois to Greybull early Thursday morning.”

Dubois was the hit with the heaviest amounts of snow according to that NWSR data, ranging from 8 to 14 inches.

South Pass City and Fort Washakie each recorded 5+ inches, while the rest of Fremont County remained at three inches or below. h/t NWSR