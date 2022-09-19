Dubois Opens Volleyball Season 1-2

While other teams have a dozen or more matches played already, it is a slower start for the Dubois Lady Rams. The girls from the High Country have just three matches completed and stand at 1-2 overall and 0-1 in the Class 1-A Northwest. Iva Jorey dug out a serve. {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois has just one match against Class 1-A competition, dropping a three-game series to conference foe Meeteetse last weekend at home 25-22, 25-15, and 25-18. Maren Baker set the ball. {h/t Adria Trembly}

The Lady Rams opened the season with a win over Class 2-A Wyoming Indian which has members from St. Stephen’s playing as well since the Eagles didn’t field a team this season.

Advertisement

Dubois libero Sienna Seabolt took a serve {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois won the match with the Lady Chiefs 25-18, 25-23, and 25-13. Kiera Wadge set the ball {h/t Adria Trembly}

The other game was also against a Class 2-A opponent, the Riverside Lady Rebels who handled Dubois easily 25-11, 25-7, and 25-7. Kenzy Day returned the ball {h/t Adria Trembly}

Dubois is coached by Katrina Dingman with standout former Lady Ram Rhenanon Hawk assisting.