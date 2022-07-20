Dubois NMMV founder Dan Starks receives VFW Commander-in-Chief Gold Medal of Merit

(Kansas City, MO) – Dan Starks, founder of the Dubois National Museum of Military Vehicles, received the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Commander-in-Chief’s Gold Medal of Merit, at the 109th VFW National Convention.

The Convention took place in Kansas City, MO from July 16-21.

“We are proud of his efforts to “Honor American Freedom” and to honor, every day, the service and sacrifice of American Veterans and their families,” a post on the Museum’s Facebook page states.

The official VFW Facebook page also shared the following image and words.