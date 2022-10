(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton forecast for today through Sunday evening is calling for snow in portions of Fremont County.

Dubois is most likely to receive precipitation, amounting to a total of one inch, with more snow possible late Sunday into Monday.

The NWSR also shared the following helpful guide to weather headline terminology definitions, as well as some stats and resources going into the winter season.

h/t NWSR h/t NWSR