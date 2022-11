(Dubois, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton (NWSR) shared yesterday that many spots in the state dipped into the negative temperatures in the early hours of Veterans Day, with the coldest recorded temp at the Greybull Airport, at -13 degrees.

Dubois represented Fremont County on the list shared, clocking in at -6 degrees.

The full list is below.

Advertisement

h/t NWSR