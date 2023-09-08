Dubois High School Student of the Week: Keira Wadge

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Keira Wadge.

Keira is a senior at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mr. Marws and Mr. Romsa: “Keira is a wonderful role model for our school community. She is thoughtful, caring, and kind. Her dedication to her studies and extracurricular activities is demonstrated consistently by her daily effort. Keira makes our school a better place!“

Keira has received awards and honors for Student of the Month, Student of the Year, and All conference in Volleyball and Basketball. She is a part of NHS, and student council. After graduation, she plans on going into architecture or physical therapy.

Advertisement

Keira is the daughter of Joachim and Rebecca.