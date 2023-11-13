Dubois High School Student of the Week: Jeremiah Rosendahl

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Jeremiah Rosendahl.

Jeremiah is a Junior at Dubois High School. He was nominated by Jacinda Wilson: “Jeremiah continues to be a model student, and a leader in my classroom. He is usually prepared, engaged, and practiced. He takes challenges and conquers them, and is kind, funny, and thoughtful. He is a wonderful music student!”

Jeremiah participates in Robotics, and Prep band. He has won an award for rock climbing in 9th grade, and a robotic award in 9th grade. Outside of school, Jeremiah is learning how to sew. He cooks, bakes, and also takes care of chickens.

After high school, Jeremiah plans to go into Film Production or Robotics Engineering.

Jeremiah is the son of Jeremiah R., and Desirae J.