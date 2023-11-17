Dubois High School Student of the Week: Isabell Norris

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Isabell Norris.

Isabell is a Junior at Dubois High School. She participates in Stuco, NHS, Volleyball, Basketball and Track. She has won 1st place in State Art.

Outside of school, Isabell enjoys horseback riding and outfitting.

She was nominated by Mr. Marcus and Mr. Romsa: “Bell is a hardworking and dedicated student-athlete. She’s also a great role model for all our younger students. Bell is involved in a number of activities that make our school a better place. She is a true asset for our school community.”

Isabell is the daughter of Amanda Norris.