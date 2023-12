This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Cavyn Thomas.

Cavyn is a freshman at Dubois High School. He participates in Band and enjoys Art, Drawing, and Music.

Cavyn was nominated by Mrs. Janet Radkey: “Cavyn is a wonderful student in World History! Attentive and hardworking every day! Cavyn always has a positive mental attitude and is always engaged in class!”

After high school, Cavyn plans to join the AirForce or become a Paramedic/EMT.

Cavyn is the son of Chad and Jessica Thomas.