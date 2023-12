This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Aubrey Huntley.

Aubrey is a freshman at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mr. Kandt: “Aubrey is an asset to our school. She is a kind person with a positive attitude. She also exhibits a work ethic all students should emulate.”

Aubrey participates in Band. She has played alto saxophone for 4 years. After high school, Aubrey would like to become an architect.

Aubrey is the daughter of Hali and Steven Huntley.