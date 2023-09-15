Dubois High School Student of the Week: Ariel Palermo

This week’s Dubois High School student of the week is, Ariel Palermo.

Ariel is a Sophomore at Dubois High School. She was nominated by Mrs. Nicole Miller: “Ariel is a hard worker and always tries her best. She is kind to her peers. Her teachers enjoy having her in class.”

Ariel has received the 22-23 Student of the Year award. She is a part of Yearbook. Outside of school, Ariel enjoys working at her job at Trails End.

After graduation, Ariel plans to attend Wyotech and own a garage.

Ariel is the daughter of Pat Neveaux.