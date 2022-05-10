Dubois council meets Wednesday; packed agenda includes three potential code changes

The Dubois Town Council will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Dubois Town Hall, 712 Meckem Street.

The meeting will begin with a public hearing to discuss liquor license renewals.

The council will consider 12 liquor license renewals later in the evening.

Other action items on the agenda include:

-The Wind River Visitors Council budget plan

-A special event permit application for the Dubois Western Activities Pack Horse Races June 11-12

-A malt beverage permit and open container permit for the VFW Post 10056 during the Pack Horse Races

-Budget Ordinance No. 450 on second reading, adopting appropriations for the Town of Dubois for the fiscal year beginning July 1

-Ordinance No. 451 on second reading, amending Title 2

-Ordinance No. 452 on second reading, amending Title 14

-Ordinance No. 453 on second reading, amending Title 7, which deals with short-term lodging units

-Resolution No. 22-011, authorizing applications for funding for Meckem Street water improvements, street replacements, and stormwater system improvements

-Authorization to sign an agreement with Fremont County Weed and Pest for weed and pest management within town limits

-Renewal of health insurance for the coming fiscal year

-A business license application for D-Town Dogs, 408 W. Ramshorn St.

-Approval of accounts payable

-Approval of TAD Fund payments

-Acceptance of the April 2022 financial report

The agenda for the meeting also includes 14 reports: from the mayor, the council, the sheriff’s office, the airport, the fire department, animal control, staff, the planning commission, the Headwaters Community Arts and Conference Center, the Forest Service, municipal court, and the Wind River Visitors Council, with additional reports regarding town water usage and Tourism Asset Development.

The meeting is open to the public. For more information call 455-2345 or visit the town’s website.