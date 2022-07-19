Dubois council approves tourism grants, business licenses, event permits, and more

The Dubois Town Council considered five Tourism Asset Development grant applications during a regular meeting last week.

Four of the applications were approved, and one was denied.

The applications that were approved include:

-$10,000 for Destination Dubois to participate in the three-day International Sportsman’s Expo in Denver

-$8,500 for the Headwaters Arts and Conference Center to help with anticipated annual wages for a visitor center coordinator

-$1,200 for travel and lodging costs for the mayor to promote Dubois during Cheyenne Frontier Days July 26-27

–$300 for advertising for Destination Dubois to notify local businesses about interviews and filming opportunities as part of an upcoming video project

The council decided not to approve a TAD grant request for about $16,000 for the Dubois Chamber of Commerce Summer Events Services Campaign.

Destination Dubois had not recommended approval of the grant request “based on the presentation of the grant application.”

“Destination Dubois will be meeting with the Chamber in an attempt to clarify everything and assist them in understanding the guidelines and protocol,” meeting minutes state.

Other action

The council approved four business license applications last week: for JD’s Hideaway, 123 E. Ramshorn; Moose Willow Soap Co., 202 E. Ramshorn; Howdy Ice Cream Co., 202 E. Ramshorn; and Coyote Blue Coffee Co., 401 W. Ramshorn.

They also approved a short-term rental special use permit at 130 Kelsey Street that will be effective through March 31; a malt beverage/open container permit for the Dubois Volunteer Fire Department Buffalo BBQ, which is scheduled for Aug. 13 in Town Park; a special event permit application for the Dubois High School Homecoming Parade, which is scheduled for Sept. 23; and a re-plat of the Anderson property on Horse Creek Road, as recommended by the Dubois Planning Commission.

The council authorized the mayor to sign two documents last week: an approval letter to the Fremont County Commission allowing the Rustic Pine Tavern to apply for a 24-hour malt beverage/catering permit for July 23 at 148 Fir Road, and a quit claim deed to the Dubois Cemetery District that will help “clean up the ownership of the cemetery area,” according to meeting minutes.

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.