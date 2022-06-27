Dubois council approves permits for upcoming summer events

The Dubois Town Council approved several permits and one request last week to accommodate a slew of upcoming local events.

The request came from the Dubois Chamber of Commerce, which asked that the town close First Street from Ramshorn Street east to the alley for street square dancing 6-10 p.m. June 28 and July 5.

The council also approved two malt beverage and open container permits: one for the 2002 Dubois High School Reunion, which will take place 4-8 p.m. July 2 at the Dubois Town Park shelter area; and another for the Dubois Chamber of Commerce Brewfest, which will be held July 30 in Dubois Town Park.

Temporary catering and open container permits were approved for Off the Grid Outdoors LLC, doing business as Rustic Pine Tavern, for the Dubois Friday Night Rodeo series, which continues weekly through Aug. 12.

Safety discussion

At the end of the meeting, Councilmember Bruce John Thompson asked for a discussion about “the status of the building located at 106 West Ramshorn,” according to meeting minutes.

He “asked that other councilmembers look at the site” and said “he is concerned it is a safety issue where it is currently located,” the minutes state.

Discussion ensued about the potential for relocating the building to another site due to its “historical meaning” – or “at least” moving it “further away from the corner of the roads,” according to the minutes.

Councilmember Rick Lee brought up another concern, the minutes state: the culvert on the south side of Meckem Street “makes the street narrow and is very distracting for drivers.”

For more information call the Town of Dubois at 455-2345.