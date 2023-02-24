Dubois basketball teams swept in the first round

(Lander, WY) – It’s simple for the Rams, win and you stay alive for one more day. Dubois played in the first round of the 1A West Regional Tournament in Lander yesterday, where both games had come down to the wire. However, it wasn’t meant to be for the Lady Rams and the Rams.

The Lady Rams played Encampment in the first round. In a late comeback attempt for Dubois. The Lady Tigers held Dubois off and secured the 50-39 win against the Lady Rams. Dubois now will play Little Snake River today at 11:40 a.m. Maren Baker leads the way for the Lady Rams scoring 27 points.

The boy’s game might have been one of the best games of the day. With the scoring being no more than separated by six points between Dubois and Farson-Eden. The Rams by Kaden Chamley converted one of two free throws to send the game into overtime. The Pronghorns scored 11 in the overtime period while Dubois scored just 4 to fall 59-49 in the first round of the regional tournament. The boys face a similar situation with a must-win to stay alive for the final day of basketball. They will play Riverside at 10 a.m. Ryan Wells for the Rams scored 23 in the loss.

Advertisement