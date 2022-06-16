Dubois approves Wind River Visitors Council budget in split vote

The Dubois Town Council has approved the Wind River Visitors Council budget plan for 2022-2023, after postponing the decision last month.

The motion to approve the WRVC budget “as revised and resubmitted” passed 3-1 last week, according to minutes from the meeting.

Councilmember Patricia Neveaux cast the lone “nay” vote.

‘Too much’ in reserve

During the meeting, Neveaux had asked about WRVC reserves, which total about $500,000, according to the minutes.

She said “she believes the reserve as budgeted at 50 percent is too much,” the minutes state.

WRVC representatives said the reserves are meant to “provide a cushion in the event of slow times,” and “they want to make sure there is funding to provide marketing year-round,” according to the minutes.

The council also discussed employee compensation in the WRVC budget “and the changes made from the previous budget submission,” the minutes state.

The WRVC uses lodging tax money to promote travel and tourism in Fremont County.

It operates under a joint powers agreement involving Fremont County, Riverton, Lander, Dubois, Hudson and Shoshoni, with board members appointed by local city councils and the county commission.

All of the municipalities involved have now approved the WRVC budget for the coming year, WRVC executive director Helen Wilson said; she is still waiting for approval from the Fremont County Commission.

She noted that the Wyoming Department of Audit has also approved the budget.

Town budget

The Dubois council also approved the town’s budget for the coming fiscal year on third and final reading last week, and authorized rate for town services and solid waste, including a 7.4 percent increase based on the cost-of-living index.

Open containers and fireworks were authorized for July 4, with Dubois Mayor John Meyer asking that “consideration be given to neighbors and animals.”

Meyer also reported that the fencing project at teh airport has been completed, and the new hangar project can commence.

For more information visit the town website or call 455-2345.