(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today is looking mainly dry and somewhat cooler.

A weather system will spread snow into western Wyoming late tonight, spreading east of the divide Wednesday.

Gusty wind will continue in the same locations today, with stronger winds possible Wednesday.

High temperatures will be in the mid 20’s to mid 30’s for most today, with lows tonight in the single digits. h/t NWSR