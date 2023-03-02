Dry, windy, mostly calm conditions today; below normal temperatures

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will remain below normal across much of the area today into tonight.

Expect dry conditions today, with gusty winds across the south.

Snow returns to western regions tonight, with moderate to heavy snow possible late tonight into Friday morning.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most today, with Dubois at 33 degrees and Shoshoni at 16 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower teens down to the single digits. h/t NWSR