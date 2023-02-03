Dry, windy conditions today

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, conditions are looking mainly dry again today, with a gusty wind blowing from Jeffrey City to Casper and in the Cody Foothills.

Light snow is also expected to move into northwest parts of the state tonight, with more substantial snow likely Sunday afternoon and night.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s for most of the county today, with Shoshoni at 18 degrees and Dubois at 42 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the lower teens to mid single digits for most, with Dubois at 26 degrees. h/t NWSR