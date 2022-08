(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be very hot with mostly clear skies and light winds across the area.

Gusty outflow wind is possible with any storms that may develop to the west of the County, and showers and storms are likely Thursday through the weekend.

High temperatures today will be in the upper 90’s for most of the County, with Jeffrey City and Dubois at 93 and 86 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 60’s.